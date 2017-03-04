Report: Fla. Man Shot After Honking Horn At Other Driver

MIAMI (CBS)—Police in Florida are investigating after a man is shot in the face following an alleged road rage incident.
CBS Miami reports that the incident happened on Friday when a group of movers honked their horn at a driver who apparently ran a stop sign.
“We were on the way to our job,” said one of the movers. “And the guy ran the stop sign, and he was flicking us off and all that, and all we did was beep the horn at him. And we tried to keep going but he followed us and fired off a shot at us, at first, when he sped by us.”
Gunman Opens Fire On Moving Men In Road Rage Fight
According to CBS Miami, the gunman then parked his truck up the road and opened fire as the movers came through the next stop sign.
The man was suffering from a wound to the face, as well as his shoulder, but was alert and talking.
The gunman is still being sought at this time.