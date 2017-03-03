Mexico Opens ‘Center Of Defense’ In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–As the reality of a border wall draws closer and President Donald Trump continues his tough talk on plans for expedited deportation of undocumented immigrants, Mexico has now put in place a program to help it’s people in this country.

“We are letting them know all their rights. We are making immigration screenings, so that on a case by case we can let them know what can happen with them,” said Alicia Kerber, head Consul at the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia.

All 50 Mexican consulates across the country, including the one in Philadelphia have now opened a ‘Center for Defense’.

These centers will provide free legal advice and guidance to worried Mexican nationals. If a person requires more than advice and guidance, the center will recommend lawyers and has already lined up some lawyers willing to work pro bono.

“The Mexican people is really scared, and kind of anxious,” said one Mexican National in Spanish, she did not was us to use her name.

That Mexican National at the consulate went on explain she has a good life here in Philadelphia with three kids. She works as a cook and her husband does construction.

Presidents Trumps immigration plan has her worried she could lose it all.

“Sometimes we are so scared we don’t want to do out to work, we don’t want to go out shopping, and we are scared for the family,” the woman added.

So she came to this consulate’s Center of Defense to calm her fears, and to better understand her rights.

“I think this a great support from the Mexican government. I hope that many people can benefit out of that.”

Consulate officials said the ‘Centers of Defense’ will also document any human right violation under the trump administration immigration enforcement against Mexican Nationals.