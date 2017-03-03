Man Accused Of Killing Mom Told Detective She Was Morphing Into FBI Assassin

YARDLEY, Pa. (CBS) —The Yardley man who stopped a passing car back in December to say he had killed his mother will stand trial on criminal homicide charges.

More details on what happened inside that home were revealed at his preliminary hearing today.

Man Charged After Allegedly Telling Passerby He Killed His Mother

According to testimony at the preliminary hearing for Zachary Cope, the 30-year-old told detectives on December 8, he hit his mother, Rebecca Cope, with a cutting board, then repeatedly with a frying pan before stabbing her multiple times in the upper body and throat.

Cope was in only his underwear and one sandal when he flagged down a passing driver and told them to call police because he had just killed his mother.

Detective testifies Yardley man accused of killing mom told them police he did it because she was morphing into FBI assassin. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/h5QKejWgQ0 — Jim Melwert (@JMelwert) March 3, 2017

The detective who interviewed Cope later that day, testified Cope told him he killed her because she was morphing into an FBI assassin or vice versa.

Cope was ordered held for trial with a formal arraignment in Bucks County court on April 7.

His lawyer from the Bucks County public defender’s office declined comment.