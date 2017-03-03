Despite Historic Fight To Preserve, NJ Revolutionary War Home Is Torn Down

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A Revolutionary War home, which played an important role in New Jersey and national history, was torn down at dawn on Friday. The demolition comes less than 24-hours after the Camden County Historic Society had filed a court order to save it.

Chris Perks is president of the Camden County Historical Society. He said the New Jersey Department of Transportation has been negligent in moving forward with a road construction project, and not considering the importance of the Hugg-Harrison home in Bellmawr. An injunction was filed Thursday to stop demolition.

“We cited repeated violations of federal law that’s supposed to protect historical resources, which the DOT over the last ten years had violated repeatedly.”

But now, Perks said there are no further options available.

“It’s what they call; in legal jargon, irreparable harm. There is no way the DOT can undo what they have done, There is no amount of money that can fix it. and we are considering filing some kind of criminal complaint.”

NJ DOT did not return calls for comment.