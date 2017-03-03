Cherry Hill School East Welcomes Broadway Star Following Musical Controversy

CHERRY HILL (CBS) — The star of the Broadway musical ‘Ragtime’ visited Cherry Hill School East on Friday to address the controversy surrounding the schools production of the same show.

“It is an ugly word, it’s not a word to use, its not appropriate to use the word,”Brian Stokes Mitchell told students.

But Stokes Mitchell told students the ‘N word’ and other ugly themes are essential elements of Ragtime, reflective of the era on which the musical is based and the simmering melting pot that was America at the start of the 20th century.

“The way the show is designed is for the audience to fall in love with the characters, but particularly Coalhouse and Sarah, so when that language is used against them, the audience also gasps and realizes that is part of it as well.”

He said he used history to guide him.

“One of the problems is I had the advantage of reading the script. So I knew what the show was i knew the context that those words were being used in. And knew they were ugly words but I also could see in the script, oh, they’re supposed to be ugly words.”

The student production was almost cancelled after civil rights groups complained about its raw language. But after some intense discussions, Cherry Hill School District Spokeswoman Barbara Wilson said all sides fell back on that old maxim, the show must go on.

“We came to conclusion that it would be very good to include this as a curriculum piece and use it as a learning experience, go ahead with the show and fortunately Mr. Mitchell was on board and helped with as well.”

Mitchell gave the kids a bonus, as he belted out a song from the show.

He believes the most important thing to come out of this is that people are talking about a sensitive subject. He said he also went there to inspire students and give insights into the show.