Arrest Made In National Threats To Jewish Community Centers

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — An arrest has been made in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish community centers nationwide and the Anti-Defamation League’s headquarters in New York City.

FBI, Justice Dept. Investigating After Threats Against Jewish Centers Across the Delaware Valley

Federal authorities in New York said Friday that Juan Thompson has been arrested.

According to a complaint, the threats were made to harass a former girlfriend. The caller used the victim’s name while making some of the threats.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in part, “Everyone deserves to be free from fear and discrimination based on religion, race, or ethnicity; that is fundamental to who we are as a nation. Together with the FBI and the NYPD, we have been investigating the recent threats made on Jewish Community Centers in New York and around the country.”

Thompson was expected to appear in a Missouri court later Friday on charges that include cyberstalking. The charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

There was no immediate information on attorney who could comment on his behalf.

