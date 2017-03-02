NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Man Suffers Minor Injuries After Wind Sends Tree Crashing Into Home In Delco

March 2, 2017 6:25 AM
Filed Under: delaware county, Wind

CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — The high winds sent a tree crashing down into a house in Clifton Heights, Delaware County Thursday morning.

It happened near Mill Road and Sycamore Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Homeowner Tom Foley says he was sleeping when the wind toppled the tree.

“The window fell through and landed on my head.”

Foley says aside from a few scrapes, he is doing just fine.

Luckily, his wife fell asleep on the couch, so she wasn’t in the bedroom when the branch came through.

As for the house, emergency crews told him it is safe to return.

Downed Tree on PA Tpk WB before Norristown. Several other downed trees in the Phila region @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8sEVGw4ubJ

CBS 3’s Meisha Johnson reports there is also a downed tree on the Pennsylvania Turnpike before Norristown.

A high wind is warning in effect until 10 a.m.

