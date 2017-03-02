HIGH WIND WARNING: High Wind Warning In Effect Until 10 AM | Radar | Tree Crashes Into House | Weather

‘Strong Like Mom’ T-Shirts At Target Sparking Conversation

March 2, 2017 8:22 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shirt being sold at Target is stirring up a lot of conversation on social media.

The shirt says “Strong Like Mom” and shoppers can find it in both the boys and girls section of the store.

The shirt is part of Target’s Cat & Jack brand whose spring line features several t-shirts with inspiration quotes, but the message is being met with mixed reviews.

Debra Mogaji says, “As a woman, I think I am very strong and I think it sends a good message.”

“If it was for a girl, I would definitely get it for my daughter,” says Silvana Lopez. “But if it were for my son, I don’t know if I necessarily want him saying ‘strong like mom.’”

Josh Blum, a father, says, “I think the idea that one person’s sex is stronger than the other is kind of silly.”

The t-shirt now has a hashtag on social media, #stronglikemom.

