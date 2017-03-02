Fire Reported At Dow Chemical Building In Montgomery County

March 2, 2017 7:52 PM
Filed Under: Collegeville, delaware county, Dow

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are responding to a fire at the Dow Chemical building in Collegeville, Thursday night.

Officials with the Montgomery County Fire Department tell CBS 3 the fire was reported inside the building on Arcola Road, just after 6 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

What caused the fire remains unclear.

According to the Dow website, around 800 people work at the facility. The 800,000 square foot location has been operating since 2013.

Dow manufactures plastics, chemicals, and agricultural products.

