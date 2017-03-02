Camden Charter School Not Renewed By State

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey has decided not to renew a charter school in Camden.
The state’s Department of Education announced Thursday that the Camden Community Charter School was not renewed “due to continued low academic performance.”
The school has more than 670 students and will close at the end of the school year, pending appeal.
The school said in a statement that the decision is “completely unwarranted” and that it is considering pursuing litigation.
“What is paramount to CCCS is creating the best opportunities for the children of Camden and their families. It is our commitment to this community that has driven us this far and that commitment is unwavering,” the school said in a statement.
It was the only New Jersey charter school denied renewal this year. Twenty-one other charter schools were renewed.