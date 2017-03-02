1998 Philadelphia Murder Conviction Overturned

by Kristen Johanson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia murder trial in 1998 had the makings of a Hollywood movie: a judge nicknamed ‘Let ’em loose Lisa,’ actor Charlton Heston, and former Mayor Frank Rizzo (a character in his own right).

So you could call this the sequel: a federal appeals court has overturned the conviction.

Paul McKernan could be a free man after spending nearly 20 years in prison for killing his roommate with a baseball bat.

He was put behind bars by Lisa Richette, a judge who’d been publicly criticized by the head of the National Rifle Association. Charlton Heston claimed she was ‘soft’ on criminals.

She died 10 years ago.

In their successful appeal this week, McKernan’s attorneys highlighted an unorthodox meeting between Richette and the victim’s family, where she asked if they were happy with her handling the case.

McKernan’s lawyers argued their client did not get a fair trial: the judge found him guilty, they claimed, because she was more concerned with mending her reputation.

As to whether the District Attorney will appeal the decision: a spokesman says it’s still under review.