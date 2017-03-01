Zeoli Show Log 03.01.17

3pm- Last night, President Trump delivered his first address to congress.
3:05pm- During last night’s address to congress, President Trump recognized the widow of fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens.
3:10pm- Stocks break record highs following Donald Trump’s speech to Congress.
3:25pm- President Trump made it clear that he is standing by his pledge to spend $1 trillion on rebuilding the country’s infrastructure.
3:30pm- Maria Bartiromo, anchor for the Fox Business Network, calls in to discuss the tax reform and infrastructure spending ideas brought up by Trump during last nights address to congress.
3:50pm- Trump stated that he is committed to seeing that judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court is quickly approved by the Senate.
4:05pm- Donald Trump looks to focus on speeding up FDA approvals in hopes of creating new cures for rare diseases.
4:30pm- House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said she was proud of the way democrats reacted during and after Donald Trump’s speech.
5pm- Chuck Todd referred to the presidents speech as “Steve Bannon’s agenda but with Reince Preibus’ tone.”
5:15pm- Don Lemon said that President Trump sounded like he didn’t understand the words in his own speech.
5:40pm- Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney dismisses Pepsi layoffs following the creation of the city soda tax. Points to new jobs created because of revenue collected from the tax.