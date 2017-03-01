WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Area | Full Coverage | Radar

Watch: 90-Year-Old Does 24 Pull-Ups On His Birthday

March 1, 2017 1:48 PM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twenty-four pull-ups in a row is a lot for any person, regardless of his or her age.

But a video of a 90-year-old man doing 24 straight pull-ups will certainly go viral. And it did.

Vern (@VernyBoyG) turned 90 on Feb. 26 and did two dozen pull-ups to celebrate at Anytime Fitness in Haines City, Florida.

“This is my Dad,” Vern’s son wrote on the YouTube description. “It’s his birthday today and he’s 90. We go to the gym regularly and he loves to do pullups! I think he does pretty good considering he broke both elbows as a kid.”

Sure, Vern’s technique isn’t the best, but that’s pretty darn impressive.

