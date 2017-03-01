‘The Walking Dead’ Star to Highlight Ocean City’s Comic Con

March 1, 2017 9:30 PM
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS)— Seth Gilliam , who plays Father Gabriel on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” will highlight Ocean City’s Comic Convention during the first week of April.

Gilliam will be joined by Billy Dee Williams, who starred as Lando Calrissian in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” in the “Star Wars” trilogy.

OC-Con kicks off April 1 and will feature meet-the-artist sessions, discussion panels, costume contests, a superhero run, and the display and sale of comic books and memorabilia.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Seth Gilliam, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus speak onstage at AMC presents "The Walking Dead" at New York Comic Con at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AMC)

In addition to The Walking Dead, Gilliam landed his first big role as Aaron Dexter on “The Cosby Show.” He is best known as Ellis Carter on HBO’s acclaimed series “The Wire.”

City officials say the weekend will also feature a Superhero run and “Girls Weekend”.

