Politicians And Officials Grade Trump’s Congressional Address

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Dom Giordano gaged the reaction to Donald Trump’s speech before a joint session of Congress with local politicians and officials. Here is how they assessed the address:

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey said Trump really looked like the President for the first time since taking office.

“I think he needed a good speech but he had a great speech. The think I liked about it the most was it was hopeful, optimistic and unifying and that is part of what a president has to do. I think, to a greater extent than any other moment of his very young presidency so far, last night he appeared presidential. He was presidential and I’m guessing that a big majority of Americans saw him that way.”

Congressman Pat Meehan, from Pennsylvania’s 7th District thinks the substance of the speech threw off Trump’s opponents.

“I thought he was presidential and that the most important part was the tone and demeanor was one of leadership and focus and an agenda that, I think, spoke to issues which, in many ways, he started with an off-speed pitch and just had them on the defensive from the very beginning, opening on civil rights.”

Sebastian Gorka, a deputy assistant to Trump on national security, does not believe anyone can take issue with the content of the address.

“If you don’t want to watch the speech, that’s fine, but just read the printed words and just ask yourself, is there anything anybody can object to, whether it’s supporting our military, making America great again, unleashing our economy, being a President for all Americans, not dividing us based upon skin color, ethnic background, income levels or class?”

