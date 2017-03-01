Mayor Kenney Helps Local Harlem Globetrotter ‘Swish’ With Trick Shot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s always a first time for everything, and that includes trick shots above City Hall featuring the mayor and a Harlem Globetrotter.

Philly Mayor Jim Kenney and West Philly native Bria “Swish” Young trekked up four flights of stairs with a basketball in hand for the trick.

“I’ve never been back here in City Hall,” said Kenney. “I’ve been here for 25 years and I didn’t even know this place existed.”

In a video, courtesy of the Harlem Globetrotters, the mayor can be seen throwing the ball to Swish.

“A lot of tricky things have gone on at City Hall, and hopefully this shot will be one of them,” said Mayor Kenney as he prepared to hand off the ball.

Swish then throws the ball through a window and into a hoop for a live audience in the courtyard.

“I feel amazing,” said Swish. “I love Philly.”

Young is only the 14th female in the Globetrotters’ history.

The Globetrotters are in Philadelphia preparing for 10 games in the area, including three at Wells Fargo Center March 4 and March 5. As a thank you to the city, the Harlem Globetrotters will donate 50 tickets for kids from the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia to see their game live.

Tickets to see the Globetrotters and the full schedule of Philadelphia area games are available at www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com/philly.