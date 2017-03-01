Blog: FREE Savings Webinar As Part Of America Saves Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One of the most popular goals among consumers is to save more money. That’s why Clarifi, the region’s largest personal finance nonprofit, is again taking part in the national America Saves Week campaign. The initiative aims to help people make saving money a priority and prepare for unexpected expenses.

Free Savings Webinar with the Pennsylvania Treasury

Clarifi is holding a free webinar with the Pennsylvania Treasury on Friday, March 3rd, from 12:00pm – 1:00pm. The Start Small, Think Big webinar will help participants:

• Look at how their personal values are connected to their spending

• Learn how to set financial and savings goals

• Put together a realistic savings plan

Interested participants can register for free at attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4636965270665853698

“We know that when people consistently save money, they improve their overall financial stability for their families,” says Joe Wehr, financial educator and chartered retirement planning counselor for Clarifi, who will be leading the webinar. “It’s also critical that families have an emergency fund and this webinar will show them how to start one.”

Save with an Individual Development Account (IDA)

Clarifi has partnered with the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey to offer Individual Development Accounts (IDAs) for low-to-moderate income families in PA. Participants take part in financial education classes and receive a match toward monthly savings deposits; these funds can be used toward asset building, education or a home purchase. Learn more at clarifi.org/ida

#ImSavingFor Photo and Video Contest

America Saves is holding an #ImSavingFor contest asking consumers to identify their savings goal or share a story inspiring others to save. Participants can enter for a chance to win $1,000 by submitting a photo or a video to America Saves. The contest runs through April 7th, 2017. Learn more at take the pledge to become a saver at clarifi.org/education/philadelphia-saves