Author: Trump Considered Dropping Out After ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape

March 1, 2017 8:50 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Chris Stigall, politics, Reince Priebus, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Trump

Philadelphia (CBS) – Doug Wead, author of the new book, Game of Thorns: The Inside Story of Hillary Clinton’s Failed Campaign and Donald Trump’s Winning Strategy, revealed that Donald Trump considered dropping out of the race for the White House after the release of a video where he bragged about inappropriately touching women during a taping for ‘Access Hollywood.’

 

Wead told Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that it was Reince Priebus, who now serves as the White House Chief of Staff, that convinced him not to give up.

“After ‘Access Hollywood,’ where he briefly considered passing the torch to Pence and, at that point, his family and Reince Priebus, especially, got in there and said ‘no, you can’t. You’ve got to go all the way to the end. This can’t be transferred. This is a personality following. They trust you. They don’t trust politicians.'”

Ultimately, Wead believes it was Trump’s rough persona that put him over the top, allowing him to overcome the odds and defeat Hillary Clinton.

“That was the key to Trump, his brilliant branding. When you think of a brand…his brand was ‘Make America Great Again’ and the second part of his brand is ‘I’m not a politician.’ So, when he got off message, and people complained about that all the time, he was really on message because he was saying I’m not a politician, look at this dumb thing I’m saying. It kept the ball rolling. Yes, he’s going to make America great and no, he is not a politician, look what they’ve done to us.”

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia