Atlantic City’s Shuttered Taj Mahal Being Sold To Hard Rock

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—The owner of the shuttered Taj Mahal in Atlantic City has announced a definitive agreement to sell the property to Hard Rock International.

Carl Icahn, Chairman of Icahn Enterprises, acquired the casino in February 2016 when Trump Entertainment Resorts Inc. emerged from bankruptcy.

End Of An Era As Trump Taj Mahal Closes After This Weekend

“We at IEP are extremely happy with our ownership of the Tropicana Casino & Resort, and after considerable analysis and deliberation we determined that we only wanted to own one operating casino property in Atlantic City. A sale of the Taj Mahal therefore represents the optimal outcome for us. We wish Hard Rock and its partners the best of luck with the Taj Mahal,” Icahn said in a statement.

President Donald Trump opened the casino in 1990.

Icahn closed the casino on Oct. 10, 2016.

Senate President Steve Sweeney said the new deal is welcomed news for Atlantic City.

“This deal is welcome news, not just for the two thousand union workers who can look forward to greater job security and a hopefully healthier working relationship with management, but also for the greater Atlantic City region as a whole,” said Sweeney. This sale proves that the steps we have taken to stabilize Atlantic City’s economy are already paying dividends, in terms of greater confidence and marketability on the part of local businesses.

It’s unknown what Hard Rock’s plans are for the former casino property.

CBS 3 has reached out to Hard Rock International but have not heard back.

This story will be updated.