Ahoy! Boat Show Opens In Atlantic City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a billion pounds of fiberglass fill the Atlantic City Convention Center, that can mean only one thing –it’s boat show time.

That new boat smell fills the air. It’s just like new car smell, just pricier.

Atlantic City Boat Show spokeswoman Carrie Weibel says there’s something here to fit just about any budget or boating need.

“If you’re very serious about fishing, for instance, you’re gonna find serious center console sport fishers here,” Weibel said. “Watersports boats if you’re into wakeboarding or wakesurfing or waterskiing, there’s all sorts of watersports boats to dive into.”

Most visitors here are either buyers or dreamers. Mike from Sea Isle says his wife won’t let him near the credit card.

“I just turned 72 yesterday, so if I buy a boat right now I wont make it to my 73rd birthday” he joked.

And new this year is Super Thursday, with reduced admission fee and the best sales of the week.