Symbol Of Bipartisanship Planned For President Trump’s Address To Joint Session Of Congress

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At President Trump’s address tonight, a bipartisan group of freshman congressmen and women will sit together rather than split up by party.

President Trump To Deliver First Address To Joint Session Of Congress

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick from Pennsylvania’s 8th District is co-chair of the bipartisan freshman class caucus, a group of incoming congressmen and women with the goal of building an atmosphere of civility:

“We have an awful lot of challenges and those challenges will never be solved if we have a constant battle of this Hatfield vs McCoy mentality.”

Fitzpatrick says he sees so much division in Washington, even the design of the house chamber with Republicans on one side and Democrats on the other:

“There’s an optical inference of division and I don’t agree with it, I don’t think it needs to be that way and I don’t think that’s what the American people want.”

The Republican says the idea to sit together for joint sessions was born when freshman members of the 115th Congress met before they were sworn in.

Fitzpatrick is speaking at the “No labels Problem Solvers Conference” tomorrow at 2:30 p.m, which will be streamed at www.nolabels.org.