Suspect Wanted for Stealing $19,000 Worth of Lotto Tickets: Philly Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed more than $19,000 worth of lottery tickets from a Philly business.
It happened on Monday around 3:15 p.m. at the Groceries on Pike located at 3858 North 15th St.
Police say a 45-year-old store employee was approached by the suspect and felt what he believed to be a gun at his back.
The suspect then allegedly grabbed the employee and another witness and forced them to the office where the money and lottery machine was located.
Police say the suspect threw the counter top lottery machine to the ground and took $19,100 worth of tickets and fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.