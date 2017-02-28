Sixers Find Themselves Winners Amid A Murky Time

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Process believers have fallen off, and the veracity of its general manager, Bryan Colangelo, has been duly questioned over the last three weeks.

The Philadelphia 76ers are considered “a joke” nationally, laughed at locally, and for the fifth-straight year appear to be out of the playoffs. Their medical staff and ownership have been questioned, their commitment to winning doubted again, and through this all something has changed course this season.

The Sixers are relevant again.

Like it or not, they’re being talked about them on the airwaves, in the bars, and at the office watercoolers. Fans actually know Robert Covington, T.J. McConnell, Nik Stauskas and Sergio Rodriguez, along Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Ben Simmons.

Think about it. The Sixers are 22-37 and going nowhere and people are interested. TV ratings have made exponential jumps from a year ago, which serves as more tangible proof that fans care again.

The team does need to rebuild the trust of the fanbase. It needs to care what its fans think—especially the Sixers, who have been the worst pro franchise in the city over the last decade.

Should Sixers’ management care about that? Yes.

But everything else this team has profited from. People are talking about the 76ers, mostly because of Embiid, and we still don’t know if he’ll be a viable force for years to come in the NBA, or a star-crossed figure who will never enjoy a healthy season.

But people are talking. The Sixers are relevant again, regardless of the sorry state that they’re in today.