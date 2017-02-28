Shapiro Addresses Threats Against Jewish Sites During Meeting With Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was among a group of attorneys general from around the country who met with President Trump Tuesday to discuss a variety of concerns. Among the topics was the recent rash of threats and intimidation against Jewish sites.

Speaking during a conference call from Washington about the meeting in the White House East Room, Shapiro says he directly asked the president about collaboration at the state and federal level to get to the bottom of a recent uptick in threats against Jewish sites in Pennsylvania and 32 other states.

Shapiro says he told the president his two children were evacuated the other day from the school they attend because of a threat and that there was vandalism to a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia.

“He called these acts reprehensible. Second, he said something that I found a bit curious and many others did as well. He said that you need to be aware that sometimes the reverse can be true, meaning someone’s doing it to make others look bad,” Shapiro said. “And, then the third point he made was that he planned to address this tonight in his speech.”

Shapiro says with Monday’s threats across 11 states, the total number of bomb threats in January and February of this year is 100 incidents at 81 Jewish community centers and Jewish day schools in 33 states across the country.