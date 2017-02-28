Report: Pennsylvania 20th Best State For First-Time Homebuyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania is the 20th easiest state for first-time homebuyers, according to a report.

Bankrate.com compiled a list of the toughest and easiest states for people buying homes for the first time.

Montco Woman Plugs People Back Into Conversation With Podcast Club

“For millennials striving to succeed at ‘adulting,’ buying a home is a common goal. But millennials now hitting prime years for that first home purchase may have to stick to smaller, interior states to find a hospitable homebuying climate.”

Researchers say they evaluated the 50 states based on several factors relating to young adults, including home affordability relative to median income, credit availability, unemployment, market tightness and homeownership percentage among under-35 households.

Pennsylvania ranked in the upper half in home affordability, but its score was brought down by subpar millennial employment.

Bankrate determined California, New York, Texas, Colorado, Oregon and Massachusetts are among the 10 worst states for first-time homebuyers.

Cops: Mom Used 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Breath To Start Car With DUI Device

Iowa, Utah, Minnesota, Kansas and Missouri were ranked the top five best.

“The best-performing states in our ranking are mostly Western and Midwestern states with varying degrees of urbanization.”

In case you were wondering, New Jersey ranked as 31 on the list and Delaware landed at 22.

To see the full list, click here.