Philadelphia Gas Works Seeks Rate Increase

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Gas Works is seeking its first rate increase since 2009, saying the utility’s revenue has taken a hit from warmer weather and more efficient energy use.
PGW on Monday asked the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to approve a $70 million rate increase that would cost the typical residential customer $10.59 more a month.
Chief executive Craig White also cited the utility’s rising costs for employee health care, equipment and regulatory compliance. He said in a statement the utility has worked hard to reduce operating costs and identify new sources of revenue.
