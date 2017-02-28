Philadelphia Gas Works Seeks Rate Increase

February 28, 2017 4:16 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Gas Works

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Gas Works is seeking its first rate increase since 2009, saying the utility’s revenue has taken a hit from warmer weather and more efficient energy use.

PGW on Monday asked the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to approve a $70 million rate increase that would cost the typical residential customer $10.59 more a month.

Chief executive Craig White also cited the utility’s rising costs for employee health care, equipment and regulatory compliance. He said in a statement the utility has worked hard to reduce operating costs and identify new sources of revenue.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

