Man Accused Of Recording Inside High School Locker Room

PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of recording inside a high school locker room in Montgomery County.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, John Lyons Jr., of Collegeville, walked into the boys’ locker room at Perkiomen Valley High School on Feb. 18 around 11 a.m. and was recording activity inside using his cellphone.
At the time of the alleged incident, the high school was hosting the Perkiomen Invitational Swim Meet, and girls from the area swim teams were using the boys’ locker room.
The Perkiomen Valley School District said in a statement that members of the high school administrative team responded immediately and alerted police of the situation.
“The students in the locker room at the time of the incident were clothed, either in street clothes or bathing suits, and they were not Perkiomen Valley High School athletes,” the school district said. “Two security officers were also on duty during the invitational, as is district practice for many high school athletic tournaments and events.”
Lyons was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy and other related charges.