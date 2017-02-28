Draft Card, $151 Paystub Found In Lost Wallet Returned After 65 Years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A remarkable discovery in a Buck’s County home: a lost wallet is returned after 65 years.

It belonged to Adam Weber’s late father, Harry Christian  Weber.

A contractor renovating a home in Fairless Hills found the wallet in a bathroom wall and tracked Weber down.

Inside the wallet was his father’s draft card, his father’s weekly paystub of $151 and even a picture of a car known as a “Rocket 88” — a car his dad always bragged about.

It’s believed Adam’s father did tile work in the bathroom when the home was constructed and the wallet got sealed up behind  a medicine cabinet by accident.

 

 

  1. Sonder Angebot says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Lost: the ability to punctuate correctly or identify nearby locales. It’s Bucks County!

