Terrell Owens: ‘After Oscars, Maybe I Did Make HOF’

February 27, 2017 7:57 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Terrell Owens has been publicly upset with his snub from the 2017 Hall Of Fame and took advantage of a perfect opportunity for one more Twitter joke.

During the 2017 Academy Awards, there was a mix up for “best picture,” as La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner before Moonlight was given the award minutes later.

Owens, 43, tweeted this about an hour later.

 

