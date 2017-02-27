Terrell Owens: ‘After Oscars, Maybe I Did Make HOF’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Terrell Owens has been publicly upset with his snub from the 2017 Hall Of Fame and took advantage of a perfect opportunity for one more Twitter joke.
Related: Despite ‘La La Land’ Mixup, ‘Moonlight’ Wins Best Picture Academy Award
During the 2017 Academy Awards, there was a mix up for “best picture,” as La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner before Moonlight was given the award minutes later.
Related: McNabb: Owens Will Get In HOF But Should ‘Stop Talking About It’
Owens, 43, tweeted this about an hour later.