Jake Tapper: Replacing Obamacare Proving Difficult For Republicans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Cable news host Jake Tapper described the dilemma Republicans in Congress face as they attempt to replace the Affordable Care Act, telling Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that the task is proving to be much more difficult and taking much more time than they promised it would to voters.

“I think the problem there is it seems to be they can’t settle on the replacement. They don’t know what to replace it with because, obviously, this is one of the reasons why people were hesitant to pass Obamacare and expand Medicaid within Obamacare is because it’s a lot easier to give an entitlement than to take one away.”

Tapper also said Congressional Republicans are stuck between Democrats on one side and Donald Trump, who is also making promises about what a replacement to Obamacare will look like.

“I don’t think the Democratic argument against repealing is winning but I think Republicans are faced with a very difficult decision and you hear President Trump. President Trump has talked about healthcare and health insurance for everyone, government backed health insurance. That’s not what the Republican Congress wants.”

