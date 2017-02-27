NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Philadelphia City Council Hears Potential Consequences Of Trump Budget

February 27, 2017 4:56 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: City Council, Pat Loeb, Philadelphia, Trump

by Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia congressman says President Donald Trump’s first budget will likely contain cuts that would cost the city tens-of-billions of dollars, if it follows the expected blueprint laid out in previous republican spending plans.

The assessment came at a city council hearing on Monday.

Council President Darrell Clarke called the hearing because he was nervous about the potential impact of Trump administration policies.

After hearing Congressman Brendan Boyle’s testimony, he’s downright scared.

“You know, sometimes they say ‘ignorance is bliss.’ I almost wish I didn’t hear your testimony because I will have a difficult time sleeping tonight. Oh my God. This is scary stuff,” said Clarke.

Boyle says he didn’t even touch on all the possible cuts, but focused on several areas that Republicans have long had on the chopping block, including the Affordable Care Act, housing support, Title I education funds, and transit funding.

“It is no exaggeration to say that, in pure dollars and cents, this is the gravest threat the city of Philadelphia has faced from the federal government,” Boyle said.

Boyle says vocal opposition could prevent the cuts. He thinks the delay in the Affordable Care Act “repeal and replace” is due, in part, to protests from the millions of people who would lose insurance.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia