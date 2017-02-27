Philadelphia City Council Hears Potential Consequences Of Trump Budget

by Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia congressman says President Donald Trump’s first budget will likely contain cuts that would cost the city tens-of-billions of dollars, if it follows the expected blueprint laid out in previous republican spending plans.

The assessment came at a city council hearing on Monday.

Council President Darrell Clarke called the hearing because he was nervous about the potential impact of Trump administration policies.

After hearing Congressman Brendan Boyle’s testimony, he’s downright scared.

“You know, sometimes they say ‘ignorance is bliss.’ I almost wish I didn’t hear your testimony because I will have a difficult time sleeping tonight. Oh my God. This is scary stuff,” said Clarke.

Boyle says he didn’t even touch on all the possible cuts, but focused on several areas that Republicans have long had on the chopping block, including the Affordable Care Act, housing support, Title I education funds, and transit funding.

“It is no exaggeration to say that, in pure dollars and cents, this is the gravest threat the city of Philadelphia has faced from the federal government,” Boyle said.

Boyle says vocal opposition could prevent the cuts. He thinks the delay in the Affordable Care Act “repeal and replace” is due, in part, to protests from the millions of people who would lose insurance.