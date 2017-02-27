PennDOT To Announce Highway Maintenance And Preservation Initiative

by Tony Romeo

HARRISBURG (CBS) — The state’s transportation secretary told lawmakers on Monday that PennDOT will announce a major highway maintenance and preservation effort.

Appearing at Senate Budget hearings Monday, PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards told lawmakers about PennDOT’s new “RoadMaP” initiative, with “MaP” being an acronym for “Maintenance and Preservation.”

Richards says more than $2 billion will be allocated. She says $500 million of that will be added to the existing interstate highway preservation program, bringing that ten-year program to $1 billion.

Richards says nearly 60% of Pennsylvania interstates have not had a major reconstruction in 40 years.

“And they are on a 40 year cycle, they are built to have a 40 year lifespan. And so it’s very important that we give it the attention that they deserve,” she said.

$600 million will go to highway and bridge capital projects, and a $1 billion will be allocated over ten years to counties.

Richards says there will be a new emphasis on “low-volume” secondary roads in need of attention.

Funding for the initiative is possible due to legislative action last year to cap revenues allocated to state police from gas taxes, fines, and fees that go into the state’s motor license fund.