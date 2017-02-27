NJ Woman Bakes Lactation Cookies To Help Nursing Moms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey mom, who is also a registered nurse, says her fresh-baked all natural cookies are just the thing for nursing moms.

Her company makes cookies, brownies, lemonade and teas that are all proven to boost milk supply for mothers having problems.

Krystal Duhaney’s company “Milky Mama” makes the products from a store outside of New York City. They are also available online.

Customers say the products really work.

“I was pumping under an ounce and I pumped two ounces the very next day,” says Danisha Jeter.

Duhaney says, “We ship out about a hundred packages a day of cookies. Every day we probably make around 100 dozen cookies and 100 dozen brownies.”

Prices for the cookies range from $13 to $15 a dozen.