Black History Event Honors Late Fire Commissioner Harold Hairston

by Kim Glovas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Fire Department marked Black History Month on Monday by honoring the late Harold Hairston at an event at the Fireman’s Hall Museum in Old City.

Hairston was the city’s first African American fire commissioner.

A solo by firefighter Bastin Keene began the event, then Mayor Jim Kenney remembered the commissioner.

“Harold was a shining example of a strong, tall, dignified, courageous, and well-skilled individual who led our department, and we miss him, and we will always

remember him, and I’m honored to be here today in his memory,” Kenney said.

Captain Eugene Turnipseed was friends with Hairston for over 50 years, and recalled how the two studied for captain, and made it.

But Hairston was shooting higher.

“Someone once said ‘it’s better to be prepared and not get the opportunity, then to get the opportunity and not be prepared.’ Well, he was prepared, he was able to take on the job and succeeded at the job,” said Turnipseed.

Lieutenant Bernard Gilliam read a tribute to Hairston, which praised the commissioner for the doors he opened for others.

“Because of him, the door to leadership has been opened, and you can come in and take your seat,” said Gilliam.

An exhibit honoring Hairston is now on display at the Fireman’s Hall Museum.