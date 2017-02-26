Young Gymnasts Compete To Raise Money For Fight Against Breast Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 9th annual Pink Invitational closed out Sunday raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for a good cause.

Wearing pink leotards, capes and boas, more than 3,000 young gymnasts tumbled, flipped and climbed the balance beam at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. They were super heroes competing to raise money in the battle against breast cancer.

Hazel Miller and Lauren Laurenz competed with Kendrick Kippettes gymnastics in Roxborough. They raised 13,000 for the cause doing cartwheels.

“We get sponsors to get donated per cartwheel that we do and I did like 70,” Miller said.

“I did 51,” Laurenz said. “I got dizzy really quick.”

Breast cancer survivor Sue Weldon founded the Pink Invitational which raises money for her nonprofit Unite For Her, an organization that provides free wellness services to women after breast cancer treatments.

“That money will allow us to serve about 500 women for that full year,” Weldon said. “Giving them acupuncture, yoga and nutrition consults.”

On Saturday, the gymnasts got a special treat — a visit from U.S. Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

This year’s event raised an estimated half-million dollars for Unite For Her.