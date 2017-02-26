Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Get Out’ Tops Box Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ‘Get Out’ got out, all right. And off to a great start.

The debuting, racially-themed comedic horror thriller from writer-director Jordan Peele of television’s Key and Peele earned an estimated $31-million for a solid first-place finish.

That put it well ahead of the box-office leader of the last two weekends, ‘The LEGO Batman Movie,’ which took in $19-million and finished second.

In third place was the holdover sequel, ‘John Wick: Chapter Two,’ with $9-million.

And rounding out the top five were ‘The Great Wall,’ with just under $9-million, and ‘Fifty Shades Darker,’ with $8-million.

Overall, industry-wide totals for Oscars weekend were well below those of last weekend as well as those of a year ago.