Positively Philadelphia: The Bucks County Playhouse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope is getting ready for its 2017 season, and it has quite a history, going back to 1939.

“We had the biggest hit in the history of the playhouse last year: Marsha Mason directing ‘Steel Magnolias,’ starring Susan Sullivan, Patricia Richardson, and Jessica Walter, who had made her debut at the playhouse in 1958,” said Alex Fraser, producing director at the Playhouse. “It was the first time she’d been back. She burst into tears when she walked into the theater. She said, ‘Oh my God, it’s even more beautiful than I remember it, and I was only 18.'”

Fraser says there were many others as well. To name just a few:

“Grace Kelly made her stage debut at the playhouse, and Robert Redford…” she recalled.

A number of big events are coming up, including the 3rd Annual Oscar Hammerstein Festival, who lived in Doylestown.

“We have a weekend, April 22nd, where we present some new musicals that we’ve been developing, and we also do a benefit concert of the Oscar Hammerstein classics. And this year, the theme is ‘Hammerstein in Hollywood,'” said Fraser.

