City Council Committee Holds Hearing, Prepares For Conservative Legislation At Federal And State Level

February 26, 2017 8:00 PM By Pat Loeb
Filed Under: City Council, city hall, Darrell Clarke, Pat Loeb

CITY HALL (CBS) — A Philadelphia City Council committee holds hearings on Monday on the impact that the staunchly conservative new administration in Washington could have on the city.

Council President Darrell Clarke called for the hearings, hoping they could help the city prepare for promised budget cuts and punitive legislation at both the federal and state level.

“It will create some real fiscal problems for us,” he said.

Clarke said the city will fight the new policies.

“From the judicial standpoint, in terms of the constitutionality and we’re happy to see there’s a sustained level of advocacy in the streets and people didn’t just simply walk away from the election depressed and not do anything.”

But he said it should also have contingencies if the city loses state or federal funding, so he’s invited the planning director, budget analysts and the governor’s office, among others, to testify.

Congressman Brendan Boyle’s office says he’ll present an analysis of the loss of the Affordable Care Act and other federal programs, as well as what a crackdown on immigrants and sanctuary cities could cost.

More from Pat Loeb
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia