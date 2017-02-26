City Council Committee Holds Hearing, Prepares For Conservative Legislation At Federal And State Level

CITY HALL (CBS) — A Philadelphia City Council committee holds hearings on Monday on the impact that the staunchly conservative new administration in Washington could have on the city.

Council President Darrell Clarke called for the hearings, hoping they could help the city prepare for promised budget cuts and punitive legislation at both the federal and state level.

“It will create some real fiscal problems for us,” he said.

Clarke said the city will fight the new policies.

“From the judicial standpoint, in terms of the constitutionality and we’re happy to see there’s a sustained level of advocacy in the streets and people didn’t just simply walk away from the election depressed and not do anything.”

But he said it should also have contingencies if the city loses state or federal funding, so he’s invited the planning director, budget analysts and the governor’s office, among others, to testify.

Congressman Brendan Boyle’s office says he’ll present an analysis of the loss of the Affordable Care Act and other federal programs, as well as what a crackdown on immigrants and sanctuary cities could cost.