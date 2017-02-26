Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA Condemns Headstone Vandalism

February 26, 2017 8:13 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of gravestones were vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in Northeast, Philadelphia on Sunday.

FULL STORY: Hundreds Of Gravestones Toppled, Vandalized At Jewish Cemetery 

On Sunday, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA condemned the headstone vandalism at the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Northeast, Philadelphia.

“We are deeply troubled by these rising and ongoing attacks on our Jewish sisters and brothers and members from our Philadelphia chapter are in route to assist in clean up,” said Dr. Nasim Rehmatullah, national vice president for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA. “We call upon all Americans to stand united against this hatred and extremism.”

Following waves of bomb threats at Jewish Centers around the country in January, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community released a similar statement, expressing their concerns.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community says they are ready to serve and protect their Jewish brothers and sisters against acts of intolerance and hate.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    February 26, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    I’m glad to see that not all Muslin are bad people and whoever did this to the headstones should be punished. This is disrespectful to the dead.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia