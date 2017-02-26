BREAKING: Actor Bill Paxton Dead At 61

Actor Bill Paxton Dead At 61

February 26, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Bill Paxton

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Actor Bill Paxton, whose extensive career included films such as “The Terminator,” “Aliens” and “Titanic,” has died, a representative for his family said in a statement. He was 61.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” the statement said.

“A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

