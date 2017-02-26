ACLU Ribbons Spotted On Oscars Red Carpet

HOLLYWOOD (CNN) — A little blue ribbon has become the hottest accessory for many stars on the red carpet at the 89th Annual Academy Awards. Celebrities are donning the ribbon in support of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), an organization that challenged President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban in court.

The nonpartisan, nonprofit organization says it reached out to all major Oscar nominees to participate in the “Stand with the ACLU” initiative. So far, Ruth Negga, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Karlie Kloss have been spotted with the ribbon on the red carpet.

“I’m wearing an ACLU ribbon because they’re fighting incredible fights right now for American ideals,” Lin-Manuel Miranda said.

The organization has received unprecedented support since Trump’s inauguration, raising $24.1 million over one weekend to fight the travel ban. The ACLU also fights for LGBTQ rights, First Amendment rights, government transparency, immigrant rights, and woman’s rights, among other issues.

