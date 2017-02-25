Warmer Weather Could Save Skiers Some Green At Blue Mountain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An area ski resort is offering lift ticket discounts based on the thermometer.

Called “Mercury Rising,” the discount at Blue Mountain is based on the day’s forecasted high temperature.

“Temperatures are going to be in the 30’s, you’ll get 30% off lift tickets,” said Melissa Yingling with Blue Mountain. “If it says that temperatures will be in the 40’s, you’ll get 40% off lift tickets and so on and so forth.”

Yingling says, yes, that means half off for a day in the 50’s.

“A lot of people, when the temperatures rise, skiing stops being on their minds. “When, in reality, that’s actually some of the best conditions,” she said. “Snow is softer and that also makes it great for anybody who’s looking to learn.”

Skiers and snowboarders are encouraged to check the Blue’s website the night before their trip to see what the discount will be for the following day.

Yingling says the snow making machines have been running whenever possible and there’s a solid base for shredding in spring-like weather.