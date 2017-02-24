UPDATE: Amber Alert Canceled After Girl Found Safe, Father In Custody

The Dom Giordano Show: Kevin Riordan of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Lou Gaul | February 24

February 24, 2017 12:06 PM

9:00-Steve Bannon speaking at CPAC yesterday.

9:20-Congressman Louie Gohmert says he won’t do a town hall for fear of being shot.

10:00-Congressman Gabby Gifford responds to Congressman Gohmert’s concerns of holding a town hall.

10:10-Special election being held in Delaware this weekend.

10:20-Philadelphia Church holding mock immigration raids. 

10:25-President Trump speaks at CPAC.

10:35-Chris Cuomo absent from CNN today after a controversial tweet on transgenders. 

10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.

11:00-Kevin Riordan joined discussing President Trump’s transgender bathroom policy reversal.

11:35-Game of the week.

