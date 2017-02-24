The Dom Giordano Show: Kevin Riordan of the Philadelphia Inquirer and Lou Gaul | February 24

9:00-Steve Bannon speaking at CPAC yesterday.
9:20-Congressman Louie Gohmert says he won’t do a town hall for fear of being shot.
10:00-Congressman Gabby Gifford responds to Congressman Gohmert’s concerns of holding a town hall.
10:10-Special election being held in Delaware this weekend.
10:20-Philadelphia Church holding mock immigration raids.
10:25-President Trump speaks at CPAC.
10:35-Chris Cuomo absent from CNN today after a controversial tweet on transgenders.
10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.
11:00-Kevin Riordan joined discussing President Trump’s transgender bathroom policy reversal.
11:35-Game of the week.