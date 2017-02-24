Swedish Politician Pushes For Paid Lunch-Hour Sex Breaks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Most people use their lunch break to get lunch. Others might use an hour to run some errands or take a walk. Really, at most places, you can use the hour however you please. One politician in Sweden has a suggestion:

Use the time for sex.

Per-Erik Muskos sits on the city council in Overtornea in Sweden. According to the Swedish Local, his suggestion is that workers in his town should get one hour paid, each work day where they can go home and have sex with their partner.

Muskos’ reasoning is that it would improve relationships as couples do not get enough time to spend with each other in today’s society.

He also cited studies that say that sex is healthy and added that it could help morale.