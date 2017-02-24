2 Injured, Including Police Officer After Massive Fire Rips Through Vineland Hotel

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS)—Two people were injured, including a police officer, after a massive fire rips through a hotel in South Jersey.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Ramada Inn located in the 2200 block of West Landis Avenue in Vineland.

Upon arrival to the scene crews found heavy flames shooting from the roof of the hotel, which has more than 30 rooms inside.

The flames were so intense some hotel guests were hanging from the second story window, officials said.

“They were hanging out the window, hanging their belongings out the window, our initial arriving crews threw ground ladders to the second floor window and helped them over and down to the ground,” said Chief Robert Pagnini, with the Vineland Fire Department.

Other hotel guests, like Candice Martinez, was not inside the building when the fire occurred but came back to an inferno.

“We went to the store about 20 minutes and came back and there’s just flames coming from the top and they are right above our room, our whole room is done,” Martinez said.

Fire officials say two people were injured in the fire, including a police officer going door-to-door trying to rescue guests and a woman who suffered smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

The fire is now under control at this time and it’s believe everyone made it out of the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials say displaced hotel guest are currently staying at a nearby hotel.