Judge: Only One Other Accuser Can Testify At Cosby’s Sex Assault Trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A Montgomery County Judge hearing the Bill Cosby sex assault trial has issued a ruling regarding a request from the prosecution to bring in other women with similar claims of abuse.

Prosecutors had asked for 13 women to be presented at trial, and at a hearing in December, Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said those women would show a pattern of abuse by Bill Cosby, that Cosby knew what he was doing when he allegedly gave Andrea Constand pills at his Cheltenham mansion back in 2004.

Defense Attorney Brian McMonagle argued it was an an attempt at an end run around long since expired statutes of limitations. He pointed out some of those women didn’t come forward for decades, and that they only did so after allegations became frontpage news.

Today, a decision came down from Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill. He will only allow one of the thirteen women to be presented at trial. That women says she met Bill Cosby around 1990 when she was 29 years old. She says he gave her acting lessons, then in an invitation to lunch, she says he gave her a pill that he said would help her relax. She says she was incapacitated and then was sexually assaulted by Cosby.

Cosby is due in court in Norristown for a pre trial hearing on Monday. His trial is scheduled to start on June 5th.