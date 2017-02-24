Department Of Revenue Holds ‘Taxpayer Appreciation Day’

by Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Department of Revenue held a Taxpayer Appreciation Day on Friday at the Municipal Services Building, as a student string quartet from the Korean Events Performing Arts High School serenaded visitors to ease them into this tax season.

Department of Revenue Commissioner Frank Reslin says, their mission is to collect taxes, but folks can reduce their tax liability.

One of the big ones is the homestead exemption program.

“If you live in your home, you can get a $30,000 reduction off of the assessed value. It will save a tax payer about $400 a year in real estate taxes,” said Reslin.

There is also the senior citizen tax freeze.

“If they meet income requirements, they can basically lock their taxes where they are right now,” Reslin explained.

Home owners who pay their real estate taxes by the end of February receive a 1% discount.