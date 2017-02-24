Best In Sports: Villanova Sweeps 2017 Gallen Awards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—For the second year in a row, some of Philly’s best in sports were honored at the 2017 Gallen Awards.

BEST DIRECTOR

Under his direction the last few years have been incredible for the Villanova Wildcats. The Gallen Award for Best Director goes to Jay Wright of the defending champion Villanova Wildcats.

“This is quite an honor I appreciate it Pat, very much. And to have my first Gallen Award is a great accomplishment and we’ll put this in our trophy case right next to the National Championship trophy,” said Wright.

BEST FOREIGN ATHLETE

A man who has come from overseas is one that was a mystery for several years before joining the Philadelphia 76ers. But in a short span he has become one of the best 6th men in all of the NBA. Our Gallen Award for Best Foreign Athlete goes to Dario Saric of the 76ers.

BEST SCORE

It was the play that made the most beautiful sound and made a tune we will play forever. Our winner for best score goes to Kris Jenkins and the Villanova Wildcats.

“Because Ryan Arch made a great pass and I was able to catch the ball right in stride, and make a good shot. But my job was easier than Arch’s so I’ll make sure Ryan gets part of this too,” said Jenkins.

BEST ATHLETE IN PHILADELPHIA

And finally, the Gallen Award for Best Athlete in Philadelphia. It goes to a player who has been steady as a rock. And when he gets on the tracks, you’d better watch out for the train. The Gallen Award for Best Athlete goes to Wayne Simmonds of the Philadelphia Flyers!

Congrats to this year’s winners!