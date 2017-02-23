Weather: Above Average Temperatures Continue, Dose Of February-Reality Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Records were broken all over the area Thursday as the mercury surged to May-like levels, with most spots seeing highs in the low 70’s. Cities like Wilmington, Allentown, Reading and Mount Pocono all set new records, and we came within two degrees of a 133-year old record here in Philadelphia, reaching a high of 73 degrees.

The spring interlude has brought several days this month with temperature departures more than 20 degrees above the average, and more warmth is on the way for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures will surge back to the 70’s on Friday after morning fog mixes out, and then the afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures again more than 25 degrees above the average, which is in the mid-40’s this time of the year.

Saturday, however, will bring some changes. Temperatures will still surge into the low 70’s to start the weekend, but we’ll start the day with clouds and a few scattered showers.

Expect some breaks of midday sun, but keep an eye to the sky if you try to sneak in some outdoor plans as a line of gusty thunderstorms will blast through the area between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m., some of which will bring very strong winds and brief heavy rain.

And behind the front? A little dose of February reality, with highs back in the upper 40’s on Sunday, which, believe it or not, will still be above average.