The Dom Giordano Show: Jesse Watters of Fox News, Terry Madonna of Franklin & Marshall College | February 23

9:00-Trump administration removes protections for transgender bathroom policies.
9:15-Jesse Watters of Fox News joined discussing CPAC 2017 and what’s on tap for this weekend’s “Watters World.”
9:40-Rush Limbaugh, “There is no win” by deporting DREAMers.
10:00-Tricia Cunningham joined giving an update on the Spirit of America rallies next week.
10:25-Mika Brzezinski saying it’s the media’s job to decide what people think.
10:35-Terry Madonna of Franklin & Marshall College joined discussing the latest polling on President Trump.
10:45-Town Halls on Obamacare.
11:00-Dan Martino joined discussing his idea of “safe injection sites” to help curb fatal overdoses.