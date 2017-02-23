DEADLINE DEAL: Sixers Trade Nerlens Noel To Dallas Mavericks, According To Multiple Reports

The Dom Giordano Show: Jesse Watters of Fox News, Terry Madonna of Franklin & Marshall College | February 23

February 23, 2017 12:07 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Trump administration removes protections for transgender bathroom policies.

9:15-Jesse Watters of Fox News joined discussing CPAC 2017 and what’s on tap for this weekend’s “Watters World.”

9:40-Rush Limbaugh, “There is no win” by deporting DREAMers. 

10:00-Tricia Cunningham joined giving an update on the Spirit of America rallies next week.

10:25-Mika Brzezinski saying it’s the media’s job to decide what people think. 

10:35-Terry Madonna of Franklin & Marshall College joined discussing the latest polling on President Trump.

10:45-Town Halls on Obamacare. 

11:00-Dan Martino joined discussing his idea of “safe injection sites” to help curb fatal overdoses.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia